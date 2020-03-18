Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for calm as COVID-19 cases mount

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 160 countries. There are at least 147 active reported cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 14 people have recovered so far, but three have died. The latest death was reported in Mumbai yesterday.

Globally, there have been over 1.98 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 7,900 people have died so far — many in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Italy, France, Iran, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.