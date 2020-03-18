Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 18, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for calm as COVID-19 cases mount
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact. There are at least 147 active reported cases of COVID-19 in India.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across at least 160 countries. There are at least 147 active reported cases of novel coronavirus in India right now. The Union Health Ministry has said that 14 people have recovered so far, but three have died. The latest death was reported in Mumbai yesterday.Globally, there have been over 1.98 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 7,900 people have died so far — many in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Italy, France, Iran, South Korea, Spain and the United States. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Pakistan PM calls for calm as COVID-19 cases mount
Key developments from around the world
Situation in SAARC countries
Singapore Airlines to cut flight capacity by 50% as travel bans multiply
Indian states with the highest reported active cases
Active reported cases in India rise to 147: Health Ministry
Indian Army reports first case of COVID-19: Report
Cases, deaths across various countries
Australia bans overseas travel, non-essential indoor gatherings
EU imposes entry ban for 30 days: Merkel
Latest numbers: Active reported cases and deaths in India
1.98 lakh cases, over 7,900 deaths globally
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (March 18)
Coronavirus in Pakistan LIVE Updates | Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for calm as COVID-19 cases mount
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged calm after its tally of coronavirus cases rose to 245. "Even the US does not have the resources to test everyone who comes," he said. "Only those with intense symptoms should go to hospital."
"There is no need to worry. We will fight this as a nation. And God-willing, we will win this war," Khan said.
His comments came amid a growing dispute in Pakistan between federal and provincial authorities with the latter struggling to secure sufficient testing kits and blaming the federal government for failing to properly test and quarantine hundreds of Pakistanis who recently returned home across a land border with Iran. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Key developments from around the world:
> The World Bank has announces that it is increasing to $14 billion the amount of fast-track financing to assist companies and countries.
> US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged that China is engaged in a disinformation campaign to shift its responsibility in the spread of the coronavirus.
> Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, has been pulled by Marvel Studios in the wake of the pandemic.
> New Zealand has cancelled community cricket, including clubs and schools, for the rest of the season.
Former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter: As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the coronavirus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Situation in SAARC countries:
> India: 147 active reported cases (three deaths)
> Afghanistan: 22 cases (no death reported so far)
> Bangladesh: 11 cases (no death reported so far)
> Bhutan: One case (no death reported so far)
> The Maldives: 13 cases (no death reported so far)
> Nepal: 1 case (no death reported so far)
> Pakistan: 213 cases (one death)
> Sri Lanka: 43 cases (no death reported so far)
(Based on news reports as of 12.15 pm IST on March 18)
Coronavirus in Ladakh LIVE Updates | The Indian Army has quarantined all soldiers and colleagues of the Ladakh Scouts jawan who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh.
The jawan was attached to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh. (Input from ANI)
Coronavirus in Singapore LIVE Updates | Singapore Airlines to cut flight capacity by 50 percent as travel bans multiply
Singapore Airlines has said it is cutting flights across its network by half as countries around the world impose border controls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Given the growing scale of the border controls globally and its deepening impact on air travel, Singapore Airlines (SIA) said it expects to make further cuts to its capacity.
SIA Chief Executive Officer Goh Choon Phong has said that the airline has lost a large amount of traffic in a very short time, and that it will not be viable for it to maintain its current network.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Indian Railways issues guidelines for meals on trains
Indian Railways has come up with a few guidelines that are to be implemented at all the catering establishments on its network.
On a daily basis, more than 20 million passengers travel the length and breadth of the country via 12,617 trains.
Read more here
Coronavirus in Thailand LIVE Updates | Thailand reports 35 new infections, total at 212
Thailand reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its total infections to 212, a disease control official said.
The southeast Asian nation has recorded one death since the outbreak began, with 42 patients having recovered and gone home, while 169 are still in hospital. (Input from Reuters)
China expels American journalists as spat with US escalates
China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three US newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world's top two economies that has widened to include the coronavirus outbreak and media freedoms.
Beijing announced today, what it said was retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese journalists that includes revoking the accreditations of American correspondents with the New York Times, News Corp's Wall Street Journal and Washington Post whose credentials expire by the end of 2020. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates | All UP govt school students of classes 1 to 8 to get promoted without exams
Students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said today. (Input from PTI)
Read more here