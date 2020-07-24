App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: AP

Coronavirus clusters still popping up in China, say officials

Authorities in Liaoning province have closed theaters, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions trying to stem further infections.

AP @moneycontrolcom

Chinese officials have reported two confirmed coronavirus cases in a northeastern province as China continues to see infection clusters develop even though it has largely contained the virus in most of the country. Authorities in Liaoning province have closed theatres, night clubs and indoor tourist attractions trying to stem further infections.

The Liaoning infections mark China's latest cluster after one in the far northwestern region of Xinjiang earlier this month.

That outbreak focused on the regional capital of Urumqi, has infected dozens of people and officials have curbed travel and ordered widespread testing.

Elsewhere, China has largely contained the virus, with major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai opening up to the increased economic activity and social interaction.

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:35 am

tags #China #coronavirus #world

