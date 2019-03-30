App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Considerable amount of cooperation from India on Venezuela: US

The Trump administration has recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as oil-rich country's interim leader against President Maduro.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

There has been a considerable amount of cooperation from India on the US efforts to restrict export of Venezuelan oil, a top American diplomat said Friday as the Trump administration tightened its noose over President Nicolas Maduro's regime of the Latin American country.

"I would say that we have had contacts with Indian companies and with the government of India, and that we have found there to be a very considerable amount of cooperation, which we are very happy to see," US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters at a news conference.

As part of its effort to squeeze the Maduro regime, the US had asked countries, including India, across the world to stop importing oil from Venezuela or face American sanctions.

Several Indian companies have stopped importing oil from the country.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has appreciated Indian cooperation in this regard.

Early this month, the Venezuelan Oil Ministry had said that it has suspended export of oil to India.
