Cities around the world pare back New Year celebrations, again

Edinburg, known for its New Year's Eve street rally, wore a deserted look on Dec 31, 2020 (Image: AFP)

As the omicron variant drives coronavirus infection rates to their highest levels of the pandemic in many parts of the world, major cities have scaled down or canceled New Year’s Eve events for a second consecutive year.

Only months ago, expanding COVID vaccinations and loosening travel rules had promised a return of raucous New Year gatherings amid hopes that the pandemic might finally be waning. But the emergence of omicron — the highly transmissible variant that is now dominant in the United States and fueling record surges in many nations — has prompted governments to reinstate travel restrictions, mask mandates and bans on large gatherings.

Even as early studies suggest that omicron produces less severe illness, experts warn that the staggering caseload could still overwhelm health systems. A number of Dec. 31 events have been canceled in countries where caseloads are rising swiftly, including in Italy, where the 14-day average of new cases is up 128%, and in France, where cases are up 48%, according to the Our World in Data Project at the University of Oxford.

In the United States, where daily cases have doubled over the past two weeks, some events have been canceled, but the annual celebration in Times Square in New York will go on, with attendance capped at 15,000.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, recommended Monday that people “stay away” from large New Year’s Eve parties, especially when it is not clear who has been vaccinated. Speaking on CNN, Fauci said, “There will be other years to do that, but not this year.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

As another 12 months living with the pandemic draws to a close, here’s a look at how omicron has forced some cities to change their plans for Dec. 31:

New York City

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a downsizing of the celebration in Times Square to at most 15,000 guests, nearly a quarter of the usual amount, who will be allowed in at 3 p.m. at the earliest. Attendees will be required to wear masks and show proof of full vaccination. Fox canceled its “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022” live broadcast from Times Square. The network said in a statement that “the recent velocity of the spread of omicron cases has made it impossible to produce a live special in Times Square that meets our standards.”

Los Angeles

Several Los Angeles County holiday events have been canceled, including the New Year’s countdown in Grand Park, which will now be streamed.

Seattle

For the second year in a row, there will be no crowds allowed at the Space Needle’s fireworks show. People can watch on a livestream instead.

London

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, announced last week that the New Year’s Eve event in Trafalgar Square was canceled, saying, “The safety of Londoners must come first.”

Paris

According to the broadcaster France24, Paris has canceled its celebration, which was to include fireworks over the Champs-Élysées. Prime Minister Jean Castex also announced that large public parties would be banned on New Year’s Eve.

Rome

Celebrations have been scrapped in several Italian cities, including Rome and Venice. Outdoor events have been banned and nightclubs will be closed for the month of January.

Berlin

Berlin’s annual New Year’s Eve party at the Brandenburg Gate will go on, but without any audience members. The performances will be live on television. Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also announced that gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people starting Tuesday.

Tokyo

Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo typically attracts tens of thousands of people for one of the biggest New Year celebrations in the world. This year, like last year, the revelry has been called off. Public drinking has been banned in Shibuya on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

New Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has banned all social, political and cultural gatherings, including Christmas and New Year celebrations, according to The Economic Times newspaper. Restaurants and bars are allowed to operate only at half capacity.

Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town is still allowing New Year’s Eve gatherings, but several restrictions are in place. There is a curfew from 12-4 a.m., masks are required in public areas and nightclubs are closed.

Casablanca, Morocco

Authorities banned New Year’s Eve celebrations throughout the country, including in Casablanca, the most populous city. Restaurants will close 30 minutes before midnight, and there will be a curfew from midnight to 6 a.m.

Kampala, Uganda

The national police force Monday announced a ban on New Year’s Eve fireworks across the country, including in Kampala, the capital. Nighttime religious services will also be prohibited.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

By Anna P. Kambhampaty and Alyssa Lukpatc.2021 The New York Times Company