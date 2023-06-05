English
    Chinese warship has close encounter with US missile destroyer in Taiwan Strait

    The US and Canadian Navy were conducting a routine joint exercise in the Taiwan Strait when a Chinese ship cut in front of the US guided-missile destroyer forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision. The US 7th Fleet announced on June 3 that its destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Montreal were "conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit, through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.

    June 05, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST
    first published: Jun 5, 2023 09:36 pm