Chinese warship has close encounter with US missile destroyer in Taiwan Strait
The US and Canadian Navy were conducting a routine joint exercise in the Taiwan Strait when a Chinese ship cut in front of the US guided-missile destroyer forcing it to slow down to avoid a collision.
The US 7th Fleet announced on June 3 that its destroyer USS Chung-Hoon and the Royal Canadian Navy's HMCS Montreal were "conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit, through waters where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law.
June 05, 2023 / 09:36 PM IST