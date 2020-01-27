Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrives in coronavirus epicentre Wuhan — first such visit by top leader

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the coronavirus hit Wuhan city on January 26.

This was the first such trip by a top Chinese leader as the death toll climbed to 80 with 2,744 confirmed cases.

Li arrived in Wuhan to inspect the epidemic control and prevention work, state-run China Daily reported. More details about the visit are awaited.

He heads the high-powered group of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) officials empowered to deal with the rapidly spreading virus on war footing.

The country's National Health Commission has reported 2,744 confirmed cases of the fatal affliction till date.

The Commission also termed the condition of the 461 people being treated for the virus, officially known as 2019-nCoV, as "critical". The Commission's said during the past 24 hours, 769 new confirmed cases, 3,806 new suspected cases and 24 deaths from the disease were reported.

A total of 32,799 close contacts have been traced, the commission said, adding 30,453 among them were currently under medical observation while 583 others were discharged on January 26.

