PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Military Drill: China Sends Fighter Jets, Troops To Pakistan Air Base Near India Border

A satellite imagery expert said that PLAAF’s Y20 Heavy lift airplane was seen descending into Pakistan near the Bholari Airbase on December 7.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 7, 2020 / 10:39 PM IST
PLAAF’s Y20 Heavy lift airplane descending into Pakistan near the Bholari Airbase. (Image: According to Twitter/ @detresfa)

PLAAF’s Y20 Heavy lift airplane descending into Pakistan near the Bholari Airbase. (Image: According to Twitter/ @detresfa)


The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China on December 7 announced that it has sent fighter jets and troops to a Pakistani air base near its border with India along Gujarat. The warplanes that have been dispatched will be taking part in the upcoming bilateral military exercise aimed at improving Pakistan and China’s 'actual combat training', reported Chinamil.com.

The PLA said in a statement that “the Chinese air force’s troops set off on December 7 for the Pakistani Air Force’s air base in Bholari at Thatta District in Sindh, northeast of Pakistan’s Karachi to participate in the China-Pakistan Joint Air Force Exercise Shaheen (Eagle) – IX”.

It added that the drill would strengthen China-Pakistan military-to-military relationships and “improve the actual-combat training level of the two sides”.

Though the Chinese military did not reveal details of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) deployment at the latest edition of Shaheen-IX, it said that the joint air force exercise will end in late December.

According to Twitter user @detresfa, who is a satellite imagery expert, PLAAF’s Y20 Heavy lift airplane was seen descending into Pakistan near the Bholari Airbase.
The China-Pakistan drill will be held against the backdrop of the ongoing border tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The previous Shaheen drill was held in China’s Xinjiang in September 2019.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #China #military exercise #Pakistan
first published: Dec 7, 2020 10:39 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

Corporate Buzz | IndiGo leads recovery in aviation; What explains dip in Maruti's November sales; the vaccine race gets closer

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.