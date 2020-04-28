App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China says no information to offer regarding North Korea leader Kim Jong Un

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (REUTERS)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (REUTERS)

China's foreign ministry said on Monday it has no information to offer regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, amid conflicting reports and speculation about his whereabouts and medical condition.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment during a daily briefing after being asked about reports of a Chinese delegation including medical experts being dispatched to North Korea, and whether they were sent to assist Kim Jong Un or help the country deal with COVID-19.

Three people familiar with the situation told Reuters that a Chinese team was dispatched to North Korea on Thursday to advise on Kim, though it was not clear what this means about the North Korean leader's health.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 08:23 am

