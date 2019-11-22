App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 22, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China revises up nominal 2018 GDP, says won't impact 2019 growth calculation

The revisions showed that the services sector contributed more to GDP in 2018 than the original data had indicated, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
(Image source: Wikimedia)
(Image source: Wikimedia)

China on Friday revised up its nominal 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) by 2.1% to 91.93 trillion yuan ($13.08 trillion), keeping it on track to achieving its goal of doubling the size of its economy by 2020 from 2010.

The revisions showed that the services sector contributed more to GDP in 2018 than the original data had indicated, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

The change in the size of 2018 GDP will not significantly influence the calculation for the 2019 growth rate, the statistics bureau said.

Close

The world's second-biggest economy is growing at its slowest pace in almost three decades, pressured in part by a trade war with the United States.

related news

China routinely revises its annual GDP data. Days before GDP data for 2018 was released in January, the statistics bureau cut its final 2017 growth figure to 6.8% from 6.9%.

China's fourth National Economic Census, released on Wednesday, included "richer" data points that showed more business entities and a bigger total asset base in 2018 than assumed under earlier GDP estimates, Li Xiaochao, deputy head of the statistics bureau, told Reuters earlier this week.

Revisions to historical GDP figures will also be made, Li told reporters.

The government's target range for 2019 growth is 6%-6.5%. The economy expanded 6.4% in the first quarter, 6.2% in the second and 6.0% in the third - the weakest pace since 1992.

Growth of about 6.2% is seen needed for the whole of this year and the next to meet the Communist Party's longstanding goal of doubling GDP and incomes in the decade to 2020.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 08:10 am

tags #GDP #growth #NBS #world neews

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.