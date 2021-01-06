MARKET NEWS

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

The world's most popular cryptocurrency crossed $20,000 for the first time ever on December 16.

Reuters
January 06, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time in Asia on Wednesday, rising to a high of $35,879 and extending a rally that has seen the digital currency rise more than 800% since mid-March.

first published: Jan 6, 2021 10:43 am

