Bill Gates calls for a 10-week shutdown in US, says any confusion 'will only extend economic pain'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called for a nationwide shutdown in the US as the number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 2,00,000 in the country.

“Despite urging from public health experts, some states and counties haven’t shut down completely. In some states, beaches are still open; in others, restaurants still serve sit-down meals. This is a recipe for disaster. Because people can travel freely across state lines, so can the virus,” he noted in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

Gates explained that businesses need to remain shut until the numbers of reported cases start to go down across the country, which, according to him, could take at least 10 weeks.

"Any confusion about this point will only extend the economic pain, raise the odds that the virus will return, and cause more deaths," he said.

Gates also called for more testing hoped that a vaccine could be available before the suggested 18-month timeframe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the US hard. The US has seen a significant rise in cases in the last month, and New York has now become the epicentre of the outbreak.

US President Donald Trump on April 1 warned the country to brace for a "painful" and "tough" two-week period as he extended the nationwide distancing measure to April 30.

Trump also said that more than 100,000 and up to 240,000 Americans could die due to COVID-19, a number which could surge up to millions if guidelines are not followed.