MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation commits $2.1 billion to advance gender equality

Advancing gender equality is a core area for the Seattle-based foundation, the largest private charitable group in the United States with an endowment of nearly $50 billion.

Associated Press
June 30, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST
AP

AP

Bill and Melinda Gates’ namesake foundation announced Wednesday it will spend $2.1 billion to advance global gender equality. It comes as private donors, government officials and civil society leaders gather at a forum in Paris to make financial and political commitments aimed at aiding women and girls.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it will spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programs, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives.

Advancing gender equality is a core area for the Seattle-based foundation, the largest private charitable group in the United States with an endowment of nearly $50 billion. It gives about $5 billion annually through its philanthropic work, but it's future - and leadership structure - have been called into question following Bill and Melinda's recent divorce.

The foundation’s pledge was made in tandem with the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women in Paris. More commitments are expected from donors during the event, which comes nearly a year after the U.N. commemorated the 25th anniversary of the landmark 1995 Beijing women’s conference. About 190 countries had adopted the gender equality roadmap at the 1995 event, but many said last year they had not reached their goals.

“The world has been fighting for gender equality for decades, but progress has been slow,” Melinda French Gates said in the announcement, adding that it was time to “reignite a movement and deliver real change.”

Close

Related stories

French Gates, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are expected to speak at the Forum.

 
Associated Press
TAGS: #Gates Foundation #gender equality #World News
first published: Jun 30, 2021 08:08 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.