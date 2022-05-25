Biden calls on Americans to stand up to the gun lobby after Texas school massacre

United States President Joe Biden

After the May 24 school shooting in Texas that left at least 18 children and an adult dead, US President Joe Biden called on the American people to stand up to the gun lobby and press members of Congress to pass sensible gun laws.

According to a Reuters report, a gunman opened fire at an elementary school about 130 km west of San Antonio before he was fatally shot by police officers.

"I hoped when I became the president, I would not have to do this, again," a visibly shaken Biden said, decrying the death of "beautiful, innocent" second, third and fourth graders in "another massacre".

Their parents "will never see their children again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them", he added. "As a nation, we have to ask, 'When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?'"

"We have to act," he said and suggested reinstating the assault weapons ban and other "common sense gun laws".

As a result of the shooting, Biden, already facing the lowest approval ratings of his presidency, faces a second crisis in addition to the 40-year high inflation rates and the war in Ukraine.

In light of the mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York, 10 days ago, advocates for tougher gun laws urged the Biden administration to make good on its promise to crack down on gun violence.

During his presidential campaign, Biden promised to push for gun safety measures and reduce the number of gun deaths in the nation. In Congress, Biden and his fellow Democrats have been unable to get enough votes to pass background checks for gun purchases or other bills.

Small Arms Survey, a Geneva-based research group a, ranks the United States as the world's most heavily armed society. There is a disproportionate influence of small, rural states where gun ownership is prevalent in the US Senate, where a supermajority of 60 votes is needed to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, confirmed that Biden received a briefing on the shooting while flying back from Asia by tweeting. He called Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer any assistance needed.

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event," Jean-Pierre said.

In a decree issued before he landed, Biden ordered the flags at the White House and at U.S. federal and public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28.





