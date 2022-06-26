As PM Looks to Showcase 'India's Global Growth Story', Grandeur Set to Grace Modi's Munich Event

(Image: Twitter @ANI)

Under usual circumstances, the sprawling Audi dome in the heart of Munich is reserved for big marches and especially for Germany’s biggest football team FC Bayern München.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to the Indian diaspora, according to its organisers, promises to best all previous matches.

The dome holds 6,000 people and a large part of the diaspora is set to be a part of the PM’s Indian community event in Munich, during his Germany visit to attend the 48th G7 summit.

Munich is Germany’s third largest city and has one of the highest number of Indian students studying here, specialising in physics, metaphysics, and astronomy. The event is will see delegates not just from the big cities of Germany but also from adjoining countries.

The Prime Minister’s outreach has now become a regular feature, as Modi reiterates on foreign soil time and again that the true ambassadors of India are those who settle abroad and showcase their Indian culture.

The other reason is behind the meeting is that Modi wants to stress the fact that India’s growth story has reached behind the shores.

And meanwhile, on a political front, the BJP too sports a powerful overseas wing and it is believed that these kind of outreach programmes actually help in asserting the saffron party’s footprint, globally.

The Munich event will host several cultural programmes, and interestingly, a focus on Bangla songs will also be seen. In fact, the PM was keen on Rabindra Sangeet, which will be performed at the event. Classical dancers from across the country will also showcase their talents.

Shishir Bajoria, who is the part of the BJP‘s Videsha programme, said, “normally the Prime Minister is accused of reaching out only to his core vote banks but these are not the voter banks. That he comes abroad and meets them is simple messaging that India is also doing well globally.”

Sources said the PM has expressed a desire that the initiatives taken by the Indians in Germany must also be showcased back home.

The PM lands in Munich very early but the event will be his first major programme after which he shifts for the G7 summit in Strauss where the Ukraine situation, apart from the global economy, and environmental situation, will also be discussed.