Apple won't release foldable smartphone in the near future

Apple may be developing a foldable phone but it will be released several years later, according to a Korea Times report.

Samsung has been developing a foldable phone and they had presented a prototype in 2011 for the same. Recent reports suggest that Samsung may release a foldable smartphone as early as the beginning of next year.

Earlier, it was revealed that Apple may use LG as an alternative supplier for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels to reduce its dependence on Samsung.

An LG patent leak had shown that they have developed a foldable phone.

All smartphone companies are looking to release foldable phones in the near future, but Apple doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. “Apple is attempting to release new iPhones with enhanced features next year and it is eyeing developing foldable iPhones, but it will come several years later,” a source told Korea Times.

In March, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Wamsi Mohan had claimed that Apple could release a phone by 2020 which, when folded, could be as big as a tablet.