Last Updated : Jun 30, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apple to reportedly get its OLED displays from LG to reduce reliance on Samsung

The expense of OLED component is a key reason iPhone X price starts at $1,000. The report claimed that the sales of iPhone X haven’t met initial expectations

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Apple is likely to use LG as an alternative supplier for the organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels used in its iPhone devices, according to a Bloomberg report.

The tech giant will be able to source OLED displays faster, having LG as a secondary supplier. Additionally, it will also help them cut down the cost.

The expense of OLED component is a key reason iPhone X price starts at USD 1,000. The report claimed that the sales of iPhone X haven’t met initial expectations.

Currently, Samsung has a monopoly in the OLED market. Apple paid higher premiums as it was solely relying on Samsung to supply its OLED displays.

Two to four million OLED displays will be supplied by LG initially. Apple bought nearly 100 million OLED displays from Samsung for iPhone X production.

Apple is trying to fight off a slump in smartphone sales. LG  is in need of a fresh source of revenue as it is battling a slide in price of liquid crystal displays.
First Published on Jun 30, 2018 12:13 pm

tags #Apple #Technology #World News

