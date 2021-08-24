MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
auto refresh
August 24, 2021 / 11:32 AM IST

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: Air India flight with 78 people lands in Delhi, evacuees bring 3 Swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates: The Taliban are in position near the Panjshir valley and have retaken three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, according to a spokesman. The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan after the US-backed Afghan government collapsed and President Ghani fled the country, bringing an unprecedented end to a two-decade campaign
in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the war-ravaged nation. In a Facebook post, Ghani said he had left the country to avoid clashes with the Taliban that would endanger millions of residents of Kabul. In a recent development, the Taliban has issued first 'fatwa' after its swift takeover of Afghanistan last week, in which their officials in the restive Herat province have banned co-education in government and private universities. Days after vowing to respect women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban have described co-education as the 'root of all evils in society'. Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar has arrived in Kabul for talks with other leaders to hammer out a new Afghan government, according to a Taliban official. The official said that the group planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues. "Experts from the former government will be brought in for crisis management," he told news agency Reuters. Meanwhile, India has evacuated around 730 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, as part of its mission to bring back Indians and Afghan partners from Kabul. US President Joe Biden has also said that that nation has an unwavering commitment to getting its citizens and at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan.
  • August 24, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | India has brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to the Tajik city. The group along with three copies of the Guru Granth Sahib was airlifted from Kabul to Dushanbe by a military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force yesterday. The evacuees were received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and V Muraleedharan. "Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago," Puri tweeted.

  • August 24, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Air India flight with 78 persons lands in Delhi

    A special flight of Air India arrived in Delhi today morning carrying 78 stranded persons from Kabul, including Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. The passengers brought three Swaroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib from various Gurudwaras in Afghanistan.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 24, 2021 / 11:09 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | I request the prime minister and home minister to amend CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan get benefitted and lead a safe life here and their children are able to study here: Manjinder S Sirsa, President, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and SAD leader (ANI)

  • August 24, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | America laser focused' on evacuation from Afghanistan, says Kamala Harris

    America is laser focused on evacuating its citizens, international partners and those who have helped it out of Afghanistan, US Vice President Kamala Harris has said in Singapore today. Harris, in her speech on US policy and partnerships as part of her three-day visit to Singapore, has said she was aware that the eyes of the world are on Afghanistan. We are laser focused on the task at hand, and we are extremely grateful to our men and women in uniform and embassy staff who are on the ground, as we speak, making this historic airlift happen in an incredibly difficult and dangerous environment, she has said. (PTI)

  • August 24, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri brings three swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib out of the Delhi airport. The three Guru Granth Sahib have been brought on a flight from Kabul.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 24, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | The Taliban were in position near the Panjshir valley and had retaken three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, a spokesman said yesterday, though there were no confirmed reports of further fighting.

    Know all about the Panjshir valley here

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | The Taliban were in position near the Panjshir valley and had retaken three districts in northern Afghanistan that fell to local militia groups last week, a spokesman said yesterday, though there were no confirmed reports of further fighting. Know all about the Panjshir valley here
  • August 24, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Other G7 leaders to press Biden to extend Kabul evacuation deadline

    US President Joe Biden will face pressure to extend an August 31 deadline to evacuate thousands seeking to flee the Taliban in Afghanistan when he meets Group of Seven (G7) leaders at a virtual meeting today. Western nations are struggling to bring home their own citizens and desperate Afghans massing at Kabul airport who are seeking to flee the country fearing reprisals after Taliban militants seized control just over a week ago. It has led to chaotic scenes at the airport, with some 20 people killed in stampedes and shootings, amid a panic to catch flights out of the country before the United States and its allies pull out their troops. (Reuters)

  • August 24, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | FIR against poet Munawwar Rana for comparing Valmiki to Taliban

    Madhya Pradesh police have registered an FIR against Urdu poet Munawwar Rana for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing Maharshi Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana, with the Taliban, an official said. The case was registered against Rana in Guna yesterday following a complaint filed by Sunil Malviya, state secretary of the BJP's Scheduled Caste cell, and other members of the Valmiki community. Talking to a channel, Rana had said, Valmiki became a God after he wrote the Ramayana, before that he was a dacoit. A person's character can change. Similarly, the Taliban, for now, are terrorists, but people and characters change. Malviya alleged that Rana disrespected Maharshi Valmiki with his comments and hurt the feelings of the Valmiki community and Hindus. (PTI)

  • August 24, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed: I blame Pakistan. Over the years, we have seen videos and evidence that Pakistan is behind empowering the Taliban. Every time our govt would catch a Talib, they'd see identification and it'd be a Pakistani, it's very obvious that it's them. (ANI)

  • August 24, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed: I'm truly disappointed with the president (Ashraf Ghani), the way he left Afghanistan in hands of a bunch of Pakistanis. He let down our people, our country, our armed forces, military. How could we fight without any leaders? (ANI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 24, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed: I'd continue with my career, I had a career outside Afghanistan as well. I've a big following all over the world, I'll be doing that & I'll dedicate a huge fortune of my music just like always to Afghanistan & its people, that’s my entire focus. I am not inside Afghanistan, I’m outside but I'll try my best to be the voice of the voiceless. I'll try to spread the word out there and see what we can do to get help to focus on Afghanistan and its people.(ANI)

  • August 24, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates | Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until 2022

    A one-day series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, has been postponed until 2022 following the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan.
    The two countries were due to play three ODI matches in early September in Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said late on yesterday that the Afghanistan Cricket Board had requested the series be postponed. "PCB has accepted ACB's request to postpone next month's ODI series due to players' mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka," the PCB tweeted.
    "Both boards will try to reschedule the series in 2022." (Reuters)

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.