App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Mar 12, 2018 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Abide by constitution, Xi tells military after term limit removal

A day after winning the mandate to become China's leader for life, President Xi Jinping today ordered the two-million strong military to abide by the Constitution, which has been amended to remove the term limit for him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after winning the mandate to become China's leader for life, President Xi Jinping today ordered the two-million strong military to abide by the Constitution, which has been amended to remove the term limit for him.

Xi 64, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has ordered the armed forces to firmly support the Party.

Meeting the military officials today, Xi asked every member of the armed forces to uphold the Constitution, and be its loyal supporter, active follower, and firm defender, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Unlike the other countries, the Chinese military functioned under the CPC like all other organs of the country.

related news

Yesterday, China's rubber stamp parliament the National People's Congress (NPC) overwhelmingly voted for a constructional amendment removing the two-term limit for president and vice president.

The amendment would virtually make Xi a leader for life.

In his meeting with the military officials Xi said efforts to build the system of rule of law in Chinese military should be strengthened.

He said party committees and governments at all levels should do more to support the cause of defence and military advancement, while the armed forces should render their service to economic and social development.

He stressed practical efforts to further deepen military-civilian integration to provide impetus and support for realizing the Chinese dream and the goal to build a strong military.

"Implementing the strategy of military-civilian integration is a prerequisite for building integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities and for realizing the Party's goal of building a strong military in the new era," Xi said.

He called for efforts to promote military development featuring higher quality, efficiency, and scientific and technological levels.

Highlighting coordinated sci-tech innovation in key areas between the military and civilian sectors, Xi asked related parties to promote integrated reasoning and implementation on key sci-tech projects and race to occupy the strategic high ground in terms of sci-tech innovation.

China has achieved a revolutionary restructuring of the military organization and services amid deepened reform on national defense and the armed forces since the 18th CPC National Congress in late 2012, Xi said.

Xi said efforts should be made to speed up the establishment of a modern military policy system.

tags #World News

most popular

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

PNB fraud: RBI initiates special audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

SBI, UCO Bank look for buyers to clear-off Rs 1,245 crore NPA

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Parliamentary panel asks govt to define 'shell companies' in Companies Act

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC