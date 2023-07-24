current-affairs Live: Spain Right-wing wins elections | Bain to buy Adani Housing | Musk changes Twitter to 'X.com' Spain's opposition right-wing won the elections with a hundred per cent votes counted... But it failed to secure a parliamentary majority. Top global private equity firm Bain Capital has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 90% of Adani Capital and Adani Housing. The transaction will buy out 100% of the Adani family’s private investments. Musk to change the iconic bird logo of Twitter and replace it with an 'X'. To know what you need to look ahead of the upcoming week watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.