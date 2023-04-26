trends Stranded Malayali vlogger narrates conditions in conflict-hit Sudan Maheen S, a 22-year-old Indian traveller and vlogger, has recounted the situation in Khartoum, the capital of conflict-hit Sudan. He shared the video of a man carrying water bottles as he narrated how difficult it was for civilians to find water. Loud noises can be heard in the video as the traveller mentioned that it was dangerous to leave his accommodation. At least 400 have been killed and thousands injured since the fighting in Sudan that started on April 15, 2023. The fighting erupted between army units loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan's transitional governing Sovereign Council, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who is deputy head of the council. Watch to know more.