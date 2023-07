business MS Dhoni's bike and car collection stuns Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi Fans finally get a glimpse of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's insane bike and car collection for the first time ever. Dhoni gave former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and spinner Sunil Joshi a tour of his garage when the duo visited him in Ranchi. Prasad later posted a video of the garage on social media, comparing it to a bike showroom.