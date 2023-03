trends Parliament congratulates team 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers' | "Well Deserved", says RS Chairman Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar congratulated the teams of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' on winning the Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' bagged the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' while 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the award for 'Best Documentary Short'. Watch to know more