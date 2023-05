trends King Charles Meets Rishi Sunak, Other Parliamentarians Ahead Of Coronation King Charles III met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and over 600 parliamentarians ahead of his coronation ceremony that will be held on 6th May 2023. The reception was held at the Westminster Hall, where the King also met with Labour leader, Sir Kier Starmer, members of the House of Commons and House of Lords. The meeting was held for Members of the Parliament, who will not be present at the coronation ceremony. According to Buckingham Palace, UK PM Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty will be following a Royal Air Force cadet bearing the British flag at King Charles' coronation. Watch to know more.