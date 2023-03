business US claims Iran can make a nuclear bomb in 12 days | Why is US keeping a watch on the Middle East? The West sounded an alarm in early March that Iran is making a nuclear bomb. After research the US, UN & IAEA found Uranium particles enriched up to 80% in Iran at numerous sites. But what has got the West spooked? Why has the US time & again been spying on middle east countries when the US itself has the second-highest number of nuclear bombs in the world. What are the findings from sites in Iran & are they really at the cusp of making a nuclear bomb as the West claims? Watch.