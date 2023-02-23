current-affairs Russia-Ukraine war | One year on, how the conflict crippled Europe and the World? | Explained On 24th February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation on Ukraine. The war has since not just impacted Ukraine but created a domino effect on the world. A year after the war, Ukraine stands strong, attempting to defend its country and stand by its people. On the other hand, despite the West’s sanctions, Russia hasn’t backed off from the invasion. From the UN to the Oscars, the war has been debated everywhere, but there is no end in sight. On the completion of 365 days of war, we bring you a round-up of key events from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.