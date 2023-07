current-affairs New York prepares for more floods | Governor raises alarm over extreme weather conditions | USA news New York Floods: New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul issued a flood warning and warned residents in affected areas to stay indoors. Parts of the Northeastern United States have been inundated with rain over the last week and the National Weather Service (NWS) has warned that more storms "capable of producing torrential rainfall" are coming ahead of a cold front approaching from the west.