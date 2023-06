current-affairs Meet Ajit Doval, the undercover spy who became India’s NSA | James Bond Of India National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajit Doval is the brain behind India's security and military apparatus. He is likened to the 'James Bond’ from India, where he has spent four decades of his life away from the limelight, quietly serving the country. US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti had also lauded NSA Ajit Doval, calling him an "international treasure". So, what’s his story? Watch to find out.