    Live: BOJ to hold rates? I.N.D.I.A leaders head to Manipur | Samsung prices unveiled | Newspresso

    The European central bank like the Fed has gone ahead and hiked interest rates by 25 basis points. This brings the main rate to 3.75% for the Euro region. Manipur crisis discussions in the parliament, opposition alliance members of INDIA are set to visit Manipur. The brand new Samsung watch and Tab were unveiled. Prices for India revealed. Watch this edition of Newspresso with Moneycontrol's Stacy Pereira.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:23 am

