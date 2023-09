current-affairs G20 Summit Guide: Who are the invitees, Delhi traffic and metro restrictions and more India is slated to host the mega event G20 on the 9th and 10th of September. As many as 43 world leaders with numerous delegates will attend the 18th G20 summit. The national capital New Delhi has undergone a massive makeover, security has been ramped up, and traffic restrictions will be implemented in the lead-up to the summit. So, what will happen in Delhi in G20 summit, who all are coming, what routes will be open and what metro stations to remain shut? This video is your guide for the mega event! watch to find out.