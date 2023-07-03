current-affairs France Shooting: Silent protests continue | SGX Nifty rebranded as GIFT Nifty | NEWSPRESSO We bring you the latest from Global Markets & the D-Street. SGX Nifty rebranded as GIFT Nifty what does it mean for Indian markets? Two IPOs hit D-Street this week. We take a look at June Auto sales data & also bring you the latest trends. Twitter CEO Musk has imposed restrictions on the number of posts that users see every day. BCCI announces Dream 11 as the lead sponsor for Team India for three years. Dream 11 replaces the ed-tech firm Byju’s. Moneycontrol’s Stacy Periera brings you the top stories that you need to know to kick start this week.