current-affairs-trends India Rocket launch: Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Chandana Speaks To Moneycontrol | Exclusive Private rocket launch India: Moments after the successful launch of India's first privately-built rocket, Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Chandana speaks to Moneycontrol, says it looks like it was a 'perfect launch'. Chandana explains how Vikram-S launch will bolster preparations for the launch of the Vikram-1 rocket next year, and what this means for India's private space industry. He also tells us which sector will benefit the most from these launches - Watch!