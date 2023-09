india Indonesia Adjusts ASEAN Timings To Allow PM Modi's Early Departure For G20 Summit PM Modi will take part in two high-level summits on September 7 — the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit (EAS). Indonesia, which currently holds the chair of ASEAN, rearranged the summit schedules to allow for PM Modi's early departure. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Jakarta, Indonesia on September 6 to 7 at the invitation of Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia," the MEA said in a statement. The East Asia Summit is equally significant, giving India a platform alongside eight other dialogue partners and ASEAN nations to discuss issues of regional and global import.