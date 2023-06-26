india 'From Syria To Yemen...', Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Back At Barack Obama For Remarks On Indian Muslims Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday criticised former US President Barack Obama's remarks on minority rights in India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit, and pointed out that six Muslim-majority countries had faced US military actions during his tenure. Sitharaman expressed her surprise at the timing of Obama's statements about Indian minorities, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meeting US President Joe Biden on a State visit. "I was surprised when Prime Minister Modi was... talking about India in front of everyone, a former US president was giving statements about Indian Muslims at that time," Sitharaman said while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Watch to know more!