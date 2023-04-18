current-affairs Atiq Ahmed Murder: Who killed Atiq & his brother? | Three accused identified The assassination of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his younger brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf on live television shocked the nation. Three men, Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny Singh disguised as journalists opened fire on them killing them both on the spot, but who were these assailants, and why did they attack Atiq and then turned themselves in? Watch to find out.