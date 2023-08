bullish-on-india Why Are Market Veterans Bullish On Indian Equities? | #MCBullishOnIndia India seems to be in good shape with corporate earnings as well as macros fundamentals in favor of India. Listen in to what Sunil Singhania, Founder, Abakkus Asset Manager LLP; Bharat Shah, Executive Director, ASK Investments; Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Ace investor & money manager Mark Mobius have to say.. Moneycontrol is bringing to you a special series to capture India's rising economic might, as it emerges stronger from the pandemic amid a sluggish world economy.