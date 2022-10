business Why dry fruits could be the perfect gift this Diwali | Dry fruit demand up 10% Come Diwali, and you know there's going to be one thing in your kitchen for sure - and that's dry fruits! While people do gift traditional sweets and chocolates on Diwali, dry fruit hampers top the charts. Moreover, for those who're off-sweets or are vegan, dry fruits are a great gift option! This festive season, India is clearly munching on more dry fruit. What do dry fruit prices and their consumption trend tell us? Watch to know!​