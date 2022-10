business What are some important questions to ask yourself while selecting a credit card? | Moneycontrol Explains According to RBI data, there were around 8.03 crore credit cards in circulation in India as of July 2022. And while cash may be the king, credit cards still remain a popular mode of payment. A credit card allows you to enjoy great discounts, cashback and other good deals. But with a plethora of cards available, how to choose the right one? Especially if it’s your first credit card? Watch the video to know!