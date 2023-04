business The Sales Strategy That Left 52-Yr-Old Retail Giant Bed Bath & Beyond Bankrupt US retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond which is well-known for its home goods has filed for bankruptcy protection. The 52-year-old company, which has withstood recessions, a pandemic, and the emergence of e-sellers, had been struggling for a while - all due to one sales strategy that they implemented in 2019. Watch to know what this is.