business TCS or Infosys, which stock should you bet on post-Q4 earnings? The rivalry between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys, India's two IT majors, has always been intense. In this analysis, we delve into their financial performance to understand how these companies stack up and what do their numbers tells us. After a forgettable performance in the fourth quarter, technology behemoths are bracing for more uncertainty in the near term, thanks to the banking turmoil and fears of a recession in the US. Management commentary from both TCS and Infosys painted a grim picture. Growth, margins and discretionary tech spends are some of the areas of concern — watch to know more!