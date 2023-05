business Stock Of The Day: CSB Bank | Will the shine of gold loans continue for CSB bank ? CSB Bank has come a long way from being a community bank to a professionally run bank backed by Fairfax group. Gold loans' growth has led to the shining performance for the bank. What lies beyond gold loans? Can the veteran banker Pralay Mondal make it a diversified bank with pan India presence from primarily a lender against gold in southern states?