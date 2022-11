business Stock Market Live: Will Nykaa's Stellar Q2 Help Stock Make A Comeback? | Escorts, IndiGo In Focus Nykaa reported strong earnings for the September quarter and CJ believes that the performance will be trigger for a comeback by the stock. Santo remains skeptical given expensive valuations and impending fire sale later this month. Watch as the duo discuss what to expect from the Indian beauty brand's stock going ahead. Plus the duo share their thoughts on Balrampur Chini and InterGlobe Aviation.