business Stock Market Live with Santo & CJ: Does BEL Q2 Earnings Justify The Market Hype? | Tata Consumer, Hindalco In Focus Bharat Electronics' September quarter earnings are out and CJ believes that the numbers don't justify market's hype around the company. Santo, though, calls for some patience. Watch as the duo lock horns over a popular defence sector bet of the market. Also, the duo share their thoughts on Credit Suisse's calamitous earnings.