business Markets with Santo & CJ | Is RIL's stock gearing up for a bounceback? RIL's stock has fallen considerably in the past few sessions but has found support at a crucial level. CJ explains why he believes that the RIL's stock is gearing up for another uptrend in the coming weeks. Santo, on the other hand, is worried for Torrent Pharma's prospects after a rather expensive shopping bill but CJ sees chances of a recovery.