business Ideas For Profit |Borosil Renewables: Why the stock is set to gain from solar energy push Borosil Renewables is the only solar glass manufacturer in the country with an installed capacity of 450 metric tons per day. Nearly 65% of India’s solar glass demand is satisfied by imports from China and other countries. Given trend in RM prices & removal of ADD, see domestic margins stabilize around 20%-25% over FY23-24 which is worth knowing. Here’s why