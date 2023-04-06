English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards

    business

    Commodities Live: Metals Decline On Weak Demand; Iron Ore At 3 Month Low, Steel At 2 Month Lows

    Metals decline on weak demand concerns. Iron, Zinc, Copper and steel in focus. US manufacturing at lowest in 3 years. Watch Commodities Live with Manisha Gupta only on Moneycontrol!

    first published: Apr 6, 2023 01:57 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Commodities chat with Manisha Gupta

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows