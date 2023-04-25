English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS|INTEL presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES, a virtual conclave on Tuesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    X

    business

    Stock Of The Day I Triveni Eng I Rising Sugar Prices & Margins, Ethanol Focus, Reasonable Valuation

    Triveni Engineering and Industries is one of the largest sugar producers in North India, and runs an engineering businesses. The company is a leading player in the niche high-speed gears segment. Triveni could be a key beneficiary of the improving sugar industry fundamentals and growing industrial activity.

    first published: Apr 25, 2023 11:56 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows