business Parineeti Chopra invests in Clensta, the eco-friendly personal care brand Exclusive interaction with actress Parineeti Chopra who has made her investment debut. The Bollywood diva has invested in an eco-friendly brand Clensta, which is a personal care and hygiene brand. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, the actress shared her vision and idea behind the investment and her future business plans. She also gave a sneak peek into her big-screen ventures.​ Watch the full interview.