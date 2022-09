business Moonlighting: Is it cheating or the new reality? Infosys banned it, and Wipro fired 300 employees because of it. On Moneycontrol Masterclass, we put the spotlight on the raging debate around #moonlighting with a superb panel. Is it legal? Should there be a formal policy for moonlighting? What is allowed and not allowed? Why is moonlighting rampant in the IT sector?