English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    The Married Tenant Living With His Female Business Partner In Bengaluru | The Tenant

    In this episode of The Tenant, meet the tenant who shares a 3BHK apartment with his female business partner, despite being married. Running a tech startup and drawn to Bengaluru's thriving ecosystem, they embarked on a journey that led them to confront the challenges of finding a rental as opposite-gender tenants. The process becomes akin to tackling a home loan application, complete with the intensity of a job interview, minus the traditional assets. Watch his journey only on the latest episode of The Tenant.

    first published: Aug 20, 2023 09:05 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    The Tenant

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows