business The 82-Year-Old Living It Up | Home By The River | The Tenant Meet an 82-year-old tenant who left Central Mumbai to shift to a glamorous project in rural Pune. The project not just has peaceful, pleasant, and purposeful living, but also boating as an option. Our 82-year-old Tenant staying alone in a rural district of Pune - says that his new residence has provided him a different lifestyle. Watch the full episode!